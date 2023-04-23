BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a shooter after a person was fatally shot while sitting in a car in Hyde Park on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Dedham Street around 9:30 p.m. found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they later died.

Their name has not been released.

Investigators could be see scouring a taped-off area for evidence.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police. If you would prefer to share information anonymously you can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

