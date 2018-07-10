Police investigating fatal Manchester, NH motorcycle crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday night the left a 36-year-old man dead, officials said.

Manchester police and fire crews responding to a motor vehicle crash in the area of Elm and West Auburn streets about 9:32 p.m. found a 2004 Toyota RAV4 and a motorcycle that had collided at the intersection, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation suggests the 18-year-old driver of the RAV4, identified as a Manchester woman, was turning west on West Auburn Street when it was struck by a 2008 Harley Davidson being driven southbound by a 36-year-old Derry, New Hampshire, man.

The driver of the RAV4 was uninjured. The driver of the motorcycle, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries. A female passenger on his motorcycle, identified as a 28-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire woman, was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Manchester Police Traffic Unit Collision Reconstruction and Analysis Team.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

