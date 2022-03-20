MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an overnight single motor vehicle crash in Marshfield that left one teen dead and two others hospitalized with serious injuries.

Marshfield Police and Fire responded to 172 Forest St. at 12:43 a.m. Sunday after receiving a call that a car went into a tree, according to police. Upon arrival, first responders located 3 male occupants trapped inside the vehicle.

Police said the 16-year-old driver was removed from the wreck and taken to South Shore Hospital before he was re-routed to Children’s Hospital in Boston. Fire officials worked to extricate the other two passengers, police said.

A 16-year-old male was transported to South Shore Hospital with serious injuries and a 17-year-old male, identified as Nicholas Wanderley of Norwell, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A preliminarily investigation shows the vehicle was traveling south on Forest Street when it crossed the double yellow line and struck a tree.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation by Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, Marshfield Police, Norwell Police, and members of the MSP CSS and MSP-CARS Units.

