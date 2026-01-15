MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was killed in a crash on Summer Street in Medway Thursday morning.

Officials say around 8:50 a.m., a car driving northbound near Amelia Drive left the road and crashed into the front yard of a home at 26 Summer Street.

The car caught fire and two bystanders intervened removing the driver, the only person in the car, and brought them to a safe place.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the driver has not been released and an investigation into the crash is underway.

