MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man died following an all-terrain vehicle crash in Melrose late Thursday night.

Emergency crews responding to a single-ATV crash at the intersection of Upham Street and Wildwood Road around 11 p.m. found a 64-year-old Melrose man suffering from serious injuries, according to Melrose police.

The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

