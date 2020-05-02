Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Florida

FLORIDA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Florida Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on Route 2 at 3:45 p.m. found a woman had been riding a 2009 Harley Davidson eastbound when she lost control near the 22-mile marker and hit a guardrail, officials said. The operator, a 26-year-old from Clinton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

