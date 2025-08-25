IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a motorcycle crash in Ipswich on Sunday that left a 72-year-old man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck on Route 1A around 4 p.m. found a Gloucester man injured and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to Ipswich police. His name has not been released.

The pickup truck driver remained at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by Ipswich police and state troopers assigned to the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)