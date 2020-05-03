Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle accident in Lakeville, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to the crash on Bedford Street just before 4 p.m. on Saturday found the unresponsive man just north of the Rochester line on the ground next his motorcycle, fire officials said.

While being transported to Morton Hospital the man went into cardiac arrest, officials said.

Resuscitation efforts continued at the hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

No additional information was immediately released.

