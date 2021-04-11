Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Ludlow

LUDLOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died following a crash in Ludlow Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Miller Street at 10:20 p.m. found a motorcycle had collided with a telephone pole and was on fire, police said. The operator was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating the crash.

