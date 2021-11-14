ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) -

Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Rochester, New Hampshire Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on the Route 202 connector at 4:30 p.m. found a motorcyclist had struck the median and was ejected. Robert J. Dow, 49, of Rochester, was pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately available. The crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)