Man killed in Quincy motorcycle crash

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Quincy that claimed the life of a 26-year-old Easton man Sunday night.

Quincy police officers responding to a reported crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Quincy Avenue and Howard Street about 7:27 p.m. found the driver, Nicholas Lombardi, injured in the street. He was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates Lombardi was speeding southbound on Quincy Avenue when he lost control of his bike, fell off the motorcycle and struck a vehicle. The other motorists involved remained on scene and were uninjured.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Quincy Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Quincy Police Department at 617-479-1212.

This is a developing news story, 7News will add more information as it becomes available.

