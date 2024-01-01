BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Dorchester that left a man dead, police said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 34 High St. around 5:30 a.m. found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to Boston police.

His name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit ay 617-343-4470.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

