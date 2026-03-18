NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 45-year-old woman has died in a crash Tuesday that sent a car speeding into a fence, then slamming into a tree in Newton, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Newton Chief of Police Timothy Cohoon.

A preliminary investigation suggests that at approximately 4:30 p.m., a crash occurred between two vehicles in the area of Walnut Street and Judith Road. Police said one car went through the fence of a home before crashing into a tree across the street from that house.

The hood of the vehicle and all of its windows were smashed from the impact.

Ryan said the driver of one of the cars, a 45-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries. She said the driver of the second vehicle did not sustain serious injuries.

“We’re trying to figure out how something like that could have happened, to be honest with you, because there’s a light right there,” a man who lives in the neighborhood said. “So how fast could they have been going to get through two fences and into a tree?”

The crash is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Newton Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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