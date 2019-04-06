Police investigating fatal NH crash

AMHERST, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal car crash Saturday night in Amherst, New Hampshire.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on Route 101 at about 11:30 p.m. found a 2018 GMC Sierra 2500 pickup truck had crossed the yellow lines and collided head-on with a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe, according to state police.

The driver of the pickup truck, 27-year-old Tyler Berry of Amherst, was seriously injured and transported to Catholic Medical Center in Manchester.

Sierra Croteau, 21, of Manchester, was driving the other car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Berry was placed under arrest while in the hospital. He is facing felony charges of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.

The road was closed for 5 hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to give police a call at 603-223-8677.

