Police investigating fatal NH motorcycle crash

WENTWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Wentworth’s Location, New Hampshire on Sunday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 16 at 12:40 p.m. determined that a 2000 Suzuki had been traveling northbound when it crossed over the center line and crashed into a guardrail.

The driver, Brendan Provencal, 29, of Libson Falls, Maine, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating but said speed was a contributing cause. No other information was immediately available. Anyone with more information is asked to call 603-271-1170.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)