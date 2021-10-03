CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Concord, New Hampshire on Saturday as a homicide, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call from an Alton Woods Drive home at 3:40 a.m. found a man, later identified as Cody Tewell, 31, dead of an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

After an autopsy Sunday, officials determined the cause of death was gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide.

No other information was immediately available.

