MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a car on Tuesday evening.

Officers responding to reports of the crash near 100 McGregor St. found a 67-year-old Manchester man suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to a release issued by the department.

He was transported to Catholic Medical Center where he later succumbed to those injuries.

The 24-year-old driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 603-668-8711.

