BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Roslindale on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Washington Street around 7 p.m. could be seen looking over a damaged scooter in a taped-off section of the roadway.

The person on the scooter was struck by a car and taken to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Their name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

