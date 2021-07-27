WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Walpole police are investigating a pedestrian crash that left one person dead Tuesday evening.

Officers responding to reports of the crash near 832 East St. shortly before 6 p.m. found a woman who had been struck by a car and was suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to a release issued by the department.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

East Street was closed in both directions for about two hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)