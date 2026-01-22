New Hampshire state police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, around 11:15 p.m., a passerby alerted a state trooper of a pedestrian who was hit on I-93 southbound near the Exit 2 on-ramp.

Once troopers responded, they located the man who was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the man at this time.

The driver involved remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The crash closed several lanes of I-93 southbound for over three hours.

