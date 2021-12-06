SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was fatally struck on Route 291 in Springfield on Sunday night, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on the westbound side of the highway around 5:35 p.m. determined that the Ludlow man was in the left travel lane/center median when he was struck by a 2009 Toyota Matrix, according to state police.

The man, whose name has not been released, was also struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

