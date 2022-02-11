BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man died in a rollover crash in Braintree early Friday morning,

Braintree and Randolph officers responding to a reported crash in the area of West Street near the Randolph town line around 2:15 a.m. found a sedan rolled onto its roof and a man lying on the side of the road.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Licinio Monteiro, of Randolph, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

