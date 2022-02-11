BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man died in a rollover crash in Braintree early Friday morning,

Braintree and Randolph officers responding to a reported crash in the area of West Street near the Randolph town line around 2:15 a.m. found a sedan rolled onto its roof and a man lying on the side of the road.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Licinio Monteiro, of Randolph, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox