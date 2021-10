SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal rollover crash that occurred in Sandwich on Friday morning.

The crash on Route 6 westbound has since been cleared, according to state police.

No additional information has been released.

This morning we are also investigating a fatal rollover crash on Route 6 westbound in Sandwich. All units just cleared the scene. We are gathering details and will issue more info shortly. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 1, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)