Police investigating fatal rollover crash in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man from Maine was killed in a rollover crash in Tewksbury on Sunday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a single vehicle trash on Route 495 southbound just after 12:30 a.m. found a 2007 Mercury Mariner rolled over into the median north of Exit 38, state police said.

The driver of the SUV was taken by EMS to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

A preliminary investigation suggests the driver, identified as an adult male from Maine, was not wearing a seatbelt when he was ejected from the vehicle.

The left and middle travel lanes were closed on Sunday for approximately two hours to accommodate the rescue response and investigation, police said.

Troopers are investigating whether excessive speed was a factor.

No additional information was immediately released.

