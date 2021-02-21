Police investigating fatal rollover into marsh in Uxbridge

UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after one person died following a rollover crash into a marsh in Uxbridge Sunday, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on Route 146 between exits 3 and 4 at 3:25 p.m. found a car partially submerged in the water, police said. One person in the car suffered fatal injuries and a second suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)