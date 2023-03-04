BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Roxbury on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Weaver Way around 3:30 p.m. found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

His name has not been released.

Police are now turning to the public for help with their investigation into the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police at 617-343-4328.

