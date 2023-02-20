WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Woburn where police say an early morning shooting left one man dead and another hospitalized.

Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo said it was around 3:40 a.m. when officers were called to a home on Washington Street for “a report of a disturbance.”

Police arriving at the location soon found two males suffering from gunshot wounds, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene according to authorities. The other victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials said a preliminary investigation found the two men appeared to know each other and that the shooting was not a random act of violence.

