Police investigating fatal shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Police responded to a fatal shooting in Brockton on Saturday night.
Officials said they responded to the scene around 10 p.m. on Woodland Avenue.
When officers arrived, they located a car with several bullet holes in the windshield.
Police said that driver, a 24-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Authorities said the victim crashed his car against a tree after being shot.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Brockton Police.
