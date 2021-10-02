CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in Concord, New Hampshire Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call from an Alton Woods Drive home at 3:40 a.m. found a man, later identified as Cody Tewell, 31, dead of an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Officials will conduct on autopsy on Sunday and said there is no indication of any threat to the public. No other information was immediately available.

