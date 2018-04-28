Police investigating fatal shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Dorchester.

The shooting happened on Saturday around 2:45 a.m. on Hartford Street.

When police arrived on scene, they located an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the street. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

The victim was said to have been in his 30’s.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said, “… We need the public’s help. If anyone was out late and can help us, please call our homicide unit.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

