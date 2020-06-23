BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in Dorchester.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 26 Thane St. just before 2 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

