BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into a fatal shooting in Dorchester late Thursday night.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of Capen and Evans streets around 10 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

Boston EMS arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim dead, police said.

His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

