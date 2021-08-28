BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Dorchester Saturday night.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting on Erie Street found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

