BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in Dorchester.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Leyland Street found the victim dead at the scene, according to Boston police. Their name has not been released.

Detectives could be seen scouring an area of the street that had been blocked off with crime scene tape.

No additional information was immediately available.

