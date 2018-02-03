BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police responded to a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon in Dorchester.

Police say the incident happened just before 2 p.m. on Trull Street.

Authorities say one man has died. Police tell 7News they believe he was targeted.

Additional details were not immediately available; stay with 7News on air and on WHDH.com for the latest.

Per BPD: One man shot and killed in Dorchester this afternoon. Police believe he was targeted #7News pic.twitter.com/z2XD4EA8HJ — Kaitlin McCulley (@KaitlinMcCulley) February 3, 2018

