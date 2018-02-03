BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police responded to a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon in Dorchester.
Police say the incident happened just before 2 p.m. on Trull Street.
Authorities say one man has died. Police tell 7News they believe he was targeted.
Additional details were not immediately available; stay with 7News on air and on WHDH.com for the latest.
Additional details were not immediately available; stay with 7News on air and on WHDH.com for the latest.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)