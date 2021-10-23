EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Everett on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of Second and Revere streets around 8 p.m.

A short time later, officers also responded to Whidden Memorial Hospital for a report of a gunshot victim that had been taken there for treatment, according to Everett police.

The victim, a 20-year-old man whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

