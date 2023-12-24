FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Fall River on Saturday that left one person dead and another injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Bank Street around 5:20 p.m. found a victim who had been fatally wounded, according to police.

A second person was found nearby with a minor injury to their hand.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 508-324-2796.

