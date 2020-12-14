BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Hyde on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 10 Ellis St. around 7:30 p.m. found a man on a nearby road suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

