Police investigating fatal shooting in Jamaica Plain barbershop

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help after a late night shooting in Jamaica Plain Saturday left one man dead, officials said.

The shooting occurred in the area of 140-A South St. around 9:40 p.m., according to police.

The victim was reportedly taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police are looking for one or two suspects.

It is unclear whether the shooting occurred in the barbershop or nearby.

“Any piece of information is helpful,” Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said from the scene. “Everything you can give us will help us investigate this incident.”

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story.

