LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Lawrence Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired on Crosby Street at 8 p.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police said the shooting did not appear to be random and no other information was immediately available. Police are investigating the shooting.

