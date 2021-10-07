BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into a fatal shooting in Mattapan late Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Walk Hill Street and Blue Hill Avenue just before 11 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A car at the scene appeared to have numerous bullet holes.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Anonymous tips can also be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

