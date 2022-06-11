METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Methuen Saturday morning, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

Methuen police responded to reports of shots fired in the Gage Street area at approximately 2:40 a.m., according to a statement from the DA’s office. Upon arrival, the officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The gunshot victim was treated for his wounds on the scene before being transported to Holy Family Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to Blodgett.

The investigation remains ongoing and is being conducted jointly between the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, Methuen police and the Essex County State Police Detective Unit.

