NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) -

Police are investigating a shooting in New Bedford that left a 29-year-old man dead, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Police responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Dartmouth Street at Dunbar Street just before 11 a.m. found the victim, Derek Pires of Fall River, sitting in the driver’s seat of a black Dodge Charger parked on the south side of Dunbar Street.

Police say Pires had sustained gunshots wounds and was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation by state and local police and no further information has been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call police at 508-991-6300 or use the New Bedford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 508 961-4584.

