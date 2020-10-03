Police investigating fatal shooting in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in Pittsfield Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at Bradford Street and Robbins Avenue at 9 p.m. found a woman who had been shot, police said. Cassandra Brouthers, 22, of Pittsfield, was taken to the hospital and later died of her injuries, according to police.

Police said the believed Brouthers was a passenger in a car driving on Robbins Avenue when she was shot and said they do not believe the shooting is random. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9705.

