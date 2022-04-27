BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Roxbury that left a man dead on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responded to Wabeno Street and Wyoming Street at 11:40 a.m. for reports of a shooting, police said. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Boston Police Department is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

