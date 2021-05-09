Police investigating fatal shooting in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Worcester early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting on Chandler Street at 1:30 a.m. found a 44-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 508-799-8651.

