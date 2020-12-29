Police investigating fatal shooting outside Malden apartment complex

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - An active police investigation is underway after a fatal shooting took place outside an apartment complex in Malden.

Officers were called to the Bowdoin Apartments on Bowdoin Street shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday night for reports of a shooting and upon their arrival fund a young man suffering from fatal gunshot wounds, according to ot the office of the Middlesex County District Attorney,

The pathway leading into the building has been taped off and several evidence markers scattered throughout next to a cellphone and other belongings after a reported shooting.

A window to the complex was shattered.

So far, no arrests have been made.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

