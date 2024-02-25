MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Middleboro on Sunday that left a 66-year-old man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported serious crash in the area of Thompson Street around 12:30 p.m. found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree and pronounced the driver dead at the scene, according to a joint statement issued by Middleboro Police Chief Joseph Perkins and Fire Chief Owen Thompson.

The driver’s name has not been released.

Middleborough Police are investigating the crash with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) and Crime Prevention and Control (CPAC) Unit.

