SHERBORN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal crash in Sherborn on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Western Avenue around 9:20 p.m. found a Volkswagen Golf that had left the road at a high rate of speed and slammed into a tree, according to police.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.

