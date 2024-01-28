SHERBORN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal crash in Sherborn on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Western Avenue around 9:20 p.m. found a Volkswagen Golf that had left the road at a high rate of speed and slammed into a tree, according to police.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

