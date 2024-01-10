LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing at a McDonald’s in Lawrence on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported fight at the 50 Broadway fast food restaurant around 5 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to a joint statement issued by Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Acting Lawrence Police Chief William Castro.

The man was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

The stabbing is being investigated by members of the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

